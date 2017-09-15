Donna M. Kaes, 89, passed away Thursday, September 14, 2017 at the Mitchell Care Center. In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, September 18, 2017 at Sunset Memorial Park in Scottsbluff. Jolliffe Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.jones-mortuary.com.

Donna was born September 15, 1927 in Alliance, Nebraska to James Francis and Leta Marie (Tippetts) McCullock. She grew up in Alliance, married Loren E Sherlock and lived on a farm in Morrill County until 1964. She later married Joe Kaes, Jr. and lived in the Scottsbluff area for many years. Following Joe’s death, she lived in Minatare, Gering, Scottsbluff, and Longmont, Colorado before returning to Mitchell and the Mitchell Care Center where she has lived for the past two years.

Survivors include her sons Gregory D. Sherlock of Omaha, Nebraska and Randel E. Sherlock of Douglas, Wyoming; a brother Morris D McCullock of Carmichael, CA, two grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Her parents, husband(s), and her brother Norman McCullock preceded her in death.