Donna M. Schuneman, 92, Scottsbluff

Donna M Schuneman, 92, of Scottsbluff, NE passed away on Wednesday, August 8, 2018, at Emerald Court in Scottsbluff. A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 13, 2018 at 10:30am at the Calvary Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff, with visitation starting at 9am. Burial will take place at Milbank Cemetery, in Milbank, SD. Memorials are designated to Calvary Lutheran Church Choir, and the American Red Cross Panhandle Chapter.

Donna was born on April 1, 1926 to James and Clara (Throndson) Sweeney at Sisseton, South Dakota. She received her early education in Sisseton and graduated from Sisseton High School in 1944 as the Salutatorian. During her Junior and Senior years she was the assistant editor of the school newspaper, “Hi-Life”. She also won the Regional Contest in Poetry her junior year. She graduated from Scottsbluff Junior College in 1962 with a degree in Business Administration. She received a plaque from the facility for “Outstanding Graduating Sophomore”. During High School and College she was very active in the drama club, and participated in all the plays and was president of the Drama Fraternity Delta Psi Omega.

On January 19, 1945, she married the love of her life, Claire Schuneman in Sisseton, SD. She work for A.S. Avery Public Accountant, Ray Hilderman Accounting Services, and as a country school teacher in South Dakota until the couple moved to Scottsbluff, Nebraska in October 1954. She then worked for Tallon, Martin, Hill CPA’s till 1982.

Donna was very active in her community and church. She was a member of the Platte Valley Oratorio Society Choir for 19 years and served on the board twice. She was also president of the Calvary Lutheran Church Women, Ruth Circle President, Directress of the Altar Guild, and Assistant coordinator of Rocky Mountain Toastmistress Club. In January 1990 she started as the coordinator and member of the “Calvary Clowns”. Donna was very involved with her church, whether it was volunteering to teach VHS or Sunday School, or singing in the choir, or being the secretary to the Congregation.

Donna had many interests and hobbies, which included: gardening, crocheting, playing bridge, golf, singing, and crafting. She loved to learn, and was always trying to learn new things.

She is survived by her sister Ruth (Ed) Gossen of Grand Junction, CO; nieces Joyce Brown, Debra Dobbins, Linda Eisenman, and Jeanie (John) Brodericht; good friend and Stephan Minister Marsha (Paul) Bueide of Scottsbluff and many other extended family and members of Calvary Lutheran Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband Claire; parents James and Clara Sweeney; brothers Dennis Sweeney, Charles (Valdean) Sweeny, and three brothers in early childhood.