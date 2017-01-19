Donna Mae Hoffman Wagers, 79, Hawk Springs

Memorial services for Donna Mae Hoffman Wagers, age 79 of Hawk Springs Wyoming, will be held January 21, 2017, at 11 am, at the Community Center, Yoder WY. She was born May 19, 1937, at Kane WY, to Leo Stillman Hoffman and Emma Kaiser Hoffman. Donna died January 16, 2017 at Scottsbluff NE. She graduated from the Lovell WY high school. She married William Glenn Wagers and together they raised six children west of the Mississippi (WY, MT, MO, NE, AZ).

Survivors include husband William (Bill), brother Vernon Hoffman, children Ellen Geist of Gibbon NE, Glenn (Marie) Wagers of Big Fork MT, Angela (Karl) Lindholm of Omaha NE, Sherry (Mark) Johnson of Ridgeland SC, Jerry (Mary) Wagers of Maysville MO, and Crystal (James) Verdenburgh of Lexington KY, 30 grandchildren, 47 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, four step-sisters, sister Marilyn Tippitts, son-in-law Daniel Geist, grandson Leo Wagers, and four great grandchildren.