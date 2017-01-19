class="single single-obituaries postid-209491 group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"

Donna Mae Hoffman Wagers, 79, Hawk Springs

January 19, 2017
May 19, 1937 - January 16, 2017

Memorial services for Donna Mae Hoffman Wagers, age 79 of Hawk Springs Wyoming, will be held January 21, 2017, at 11 am, at the Community Center, Yoder WY. She was born May 19, 1937, at Kane WY, to Leo Stillman Hoffman and Emma Kaiser Hoffman. Donna died January 16, 2017 at Scottsbluff NE. She graduated from the Lovell WY high school. She married William Glenn Wagers and together they raised six children west of the Mississippi (WY, MT, MO, NE, AZ).

Survivors include husband William (Bill), brother Vernon Hoffman, children Ellen Geist of Gibbon NE, Glenn (Marie) Wagers of Big Fork MT, Angela (Karl) Lindholm of Omaha NE, Sherry (Mark) Johnson of Ridgeland SC, Jerry (Mary) Wagers of Maysville MO, and Crystal (James) Verdenburgh of Lexington KY, 30 grandchildren, 47 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, four step-sisters, sister Marilyn Tippitts, son-in-law Daniel Geist, grandson Leo Wagers, and four great grandchildren.

