Donna Rochlitz, 61, Sidney

Donna Rochlitz, 61 of Sidney, Nebraska died Friday, August 31, 2018 at her home in Sidney.

Memorial services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, September 4, 2018 in the Holechek Funeral Home in Sidney with Pastor Brien Wahlen of the Seventh Day Adventist Church officiating. Services will conclude at the funeral home with inurnment to be held at a later date in the Big Springs, Nebraska cemetery.

Cremation has taken place and there is no visitation at the funeral home.

A memorial has been established in Donna’s name.

Donna Jean Rochlitz, the daughter of Ardean Charles and

Genila Mae (Atkinson) Vogt was born July 13, 1957 in Chappell, Nebraska. She spent most of her school years attending the Big Springs schools.

She became a devoted mother and worked as the general manager of Flying J Truck Stop in Julesburg for many years.

In 1989 she was united in marriage to Ryan Rochlitz in Julesburg. Later on she worked as a server at Perkins in Sidney.

She enjoyed crocheting and raising plants and flowers.

Donna was a very giving person. Her children and grandchildren were her life.

Survivors include two sons: Thai Nimmo of Sidney, NE and Richard Rochlitz of Julesburg, CO; two daughters: Stephanie Higgins of Sterling, NE and Niki Rochlitz of Sidney, NE; one brother Rex Murray of Wayne, NE; two sisters: Dianne Kurz of Sidney, NE and Vickey Simmons of Iowa and nine grandchildren: Brendan Diaz, Hunter Hardy, Kaden Hardy, Mariah Higgins, Ryker Higgins, Matthew Corne, Kane Dolan, Ariana Rufenacht and Beaux Nimmo.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Matthew and Scotty and one sister Deana McIntyre

Holechek Funeral Home and Cremations in Sidney is serving the Rochlitz family.