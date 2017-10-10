Donna Schmidt, 87, Sidney

Donna Schmidt, 87, a lifetime Sidney resident, passed away October 4, 2017.

Born January 10, 1930 to Goldwin (Blip) H. and Francis (Burgess) Doran. Donna lived in Sidney through high school and then attended the University of Nebraska Lincoln, where she majored in music. After college she returned to Sidney and married Carl John Schmidt on December 28th, 1950.

Donna and Carl raised their three children in Sidney and were the owner/ operators of the Cheyenne County Abstract Company for over 40 years. Donna sold the business after Carl’s death and she remained in Sidney until 2 years ago when she moved to Greeley, CO, to be close to family, residing at Grace Pointe Assisted Living Center until death.

Donna enjoyed reading, charity work, music and, of course, her church. She was a long time member of the Light Memorial Presbyterian Church in Sidney where she participated in the choir, as well as being a church elder, deacon and lay reader. At the University of Nebraska she was a member of the Mu Gamma Chapter of Mu Phi Epsilon (Professional Music Sorority) and Delta

Gamma Sorority. She was a long time member of PEO, served on the Sidney Public Library Board (1981-88), was a member of the Master Chorale and delivered Meals on Wheels for many years.

Coffee Club was very near and dear to her heart.

Survived by daughter Lori Schmidt, Ft. Collins, CO; Son, R. Jay (Shelly) Schmidt, Greeley,CO; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Schmidt, Omaha; grandchildren, Jayna and Derek Palmer, Carl Schmidt, Doran Schmidt and Kellan Schmidt; great-grandchildren, Sage, Dante, Brogan and Nevaeh.

She is preceded in death by husband, Carl Schmidt and son Rick L. Schmidt.

A memorial service will be held Saturday October 21st at Light Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1345 Linden St., Sidney, NE. Services will begin at 11:00 a.m., followed by a luncheon at noon.

Holechek Funeral Home will be handling arrangements. Family members will attend inurnment ceremony prior to memorial service.

Memorials contributions may be made in Donna’s name to Light Memorial Presbyterian Church or The Alzheimer’s Association.

Holechek Funeral Home and Cremations in Sidney is serving the Schmidt family.