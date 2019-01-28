Donovan John Pfenning, 86, Scottsbluff

Donavon John Pfenning, 86, of Scottsbluff, died Friday, January 25, 2019 at the Western Nebraska Veterans Home in Scottsbluff. His funeral service will be held at 1pm on Monday, January 28, 2019 at the Bible Baptist Church in Scottsbluff with Pastors Mike Clement, Nathan Thomas, and Jeff Cokely officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery with Military Honors rendered by the United States Army Funeral Honor Guard. Visitation will be held on Sunday at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff from 4-6pm. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials in Don’s honor be made in care of Bible Baptist Church of Scottsbluff, Camp Rock at Bridgeport, or Lone Eagle Honor Flight of Chadron. Online condolences may be made by viewing Don’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.

Don was born May 27, 1932 in Scottsbluff to John and Marie (Gettman) Pfenning. He attended Lake Alice School and graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1949. He served in the US Army from 1950 to 1952 and served in Korea. After being honorably discharged in 1952, he later married Ruth Catheryn DeMoss on March 8, 1957 in Scottsbluff where they lived and raised their family while Don worked for Swift & Company and then University of Nebraska Panhandle Station until his retirement in 1998.

Don was a member of the VFW, was a Master Gardner, and attended Bible Baptist Church. He was thankful and proud of his farming and rural upbringing. He loved gardening, fishing, hunting, being outdoors, flowers, trees, the grass and all of God’s creatures. He also enjoyed doing word search puzzles. He will be lovingly missed by his family and friends.

Don is survived by his wife Ruth of Scottsbluff; children Paul Pfenning of Castle Rock, CO, Nancy (Jeff) Cokely of Iola, KS, and John (Linda) Pfenning of Council Bluffs, IA; grandchildren Kaeli and Carlene Pfenning, Becca Pfenning and Alaina Butterworth, and Cody and Zachary Cokely; and nephew Rich Tyser.

His parents and sister Mary Ann Tyser preceded him in death.