Doris Elaine Murchison, 78, Bayard

Doris Elaine Murchison, age 78, passed away at her home in Bayard on April 15, 2017. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 6, 2017 at Jolliffe Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. Inurnment will follow at Chimney Rock Cemetery in Bayard. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place in accordance with her wishes. Memorials may be made to the Nebraska State Historical Society for Chimney Rock. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Doris was born in Scottsbluff on March 14, 1939, to Henry and Ruth (Noland) Davis. She graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1957, then served in the U.S. Air Force from 1957-58. There she met her future husband, Loren Murchison. They were married November 30, 1957. They raised a family in Santa Clara, California. After their divorce, she moved back to her home state.

Doris was well-known for her spirit, kindness, and generosity. She would do almost anything to help a family member.

She is survived by her children, Loree, Lance (Debbie), and Jennifer; grandchildren, Jody Hill, Danielle (Brent) McCarthy, and Conor Murchison Gardner; great-grandchildren, Isaac, Owen, Andrew, and Kara McCarthy; brother, Richard; sister, Marilyn; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Karen; sisters, Linda, Jackie, Fern, Donna, Muriel, and Janice; brothers, Ralph and Larry; and son-in-law, Walter Hill.