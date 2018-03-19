Dorothy Arline DeMaranville, 97, Scottsbluff

Dorothy Arline DeMaranville, 97, was reunited with her loved ones in heaven on Wednesday, March 14, 2017 and Scottsbluff Nursing & Rehabilitation in Scottsbluff, NE. Her memorial service will be held at 10 am on Wednesday, March 21 at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff with Pastor Giles Armstrong officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Memorials may be made in Dorothy’s honor in care of Mitchell Berean Church. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Dorothy was born December 11, 1920 in Cheyenne, Wyoming to Ira and Erma (Neeley) Atkins. Dorothy attended school in Kimball, NE graduating from Kimball High School. Dorothy married the love of her life, Carl DeMaranville, on July 2, 1941 in Harrisburg, NE. They had two sons, Roger and Allan.

Dorothy found joy in being a homemaker and enjoyed being part of the large DeMaranville gatherings. She loved anything to do with her grandchildren. She could be seen playing bat mitten and catch in the back yard, walking in the lake water, and blowing bubbles if her grandchildren were involved. She would also sit and show them how to draw pictures, another of her hidden talents.

Dorothy enjoyed helping others. She crocheted baby blankets for newborns at the hospital and embroidered dishtowels for all. She also served as a Foster Grandparent with Head Start for several years. She loved singing in the church choirs, and was active at First Christian Church, Church at Bryant, Eastside Christian Church, Monument Bible, and Mitchell Berean Church. She could always be found at the church services and Bible studies in the nursing home. Dorothy was a friend to all she knew and spoke to all she passed in the halls at the nursing home.

Dorothy is survived by her son Roger (Deb) DeMaranville of Scottsbluff, grandchildren Jeremy DeMaranville (Andrea Nichols) of Lacey, WA, Anne DeMaranville (Russell Burns) and Megan DeMaranville (Kaleb Shaw) of Gering, NE, and Kari DeMaranville (Colter Dunagan) of Rapid City, SD. Also mourning her loss are great-grandchildren Abigail, Samantha, Kadence, and Jimmy Madden; Adrianna and Paxton DeMaranville; Ariah Burns; and Oskar and Oaklee Dunagan.

She is preceded in death by her parents Ira and Erma Atkins, sisters Betty Marbut and Patricia Parker, brother Bill Atkins, son Allan DeMaranville, and granddaughter Mellissa Madden.