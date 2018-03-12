Dorothy Elizabeth (Bybee) Knoll, 102, passed peacefully Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at Lemay Avenue Health & Rehab Facility in Ft. Collins, Colorado. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff with Rev. Gary Cole officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Visitation will be held from 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday, March 12, 2018 at the funeral home. Memorials in Dorothy’s honor may be made to First Baptist Church 3009 Avenue I; Scottsbluff, NE 69361. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Dorothy was born to Edward and Anna (Lindsey) Bybee on June 14, 1915 in West Grove, Iowa. She had one brother, Ernest Bybee. She and her family migrated to Banner County, Nebraska near Kimball where she was raised on a farm and attended country school through eighth grade.

She married the love of her life, Harold “Tiny” Knoll on November 16, 1935. They were married for 58 years. Dorothy was a terrific homemaker whose hobbies included cooking, sewing (especially embroidery work), flowers and gardening. She was a very loving, dedicated individual and family was always her highest priority.

Dorothy worked for Cawley Potatoe Chip Factory and for West Nebraska General Hospital in the food department while living in Scottsbluff. She was extremely involved at the First Baptist Church where she held several positions that included deaconess for a number of years.

Survivors include her daughter, Lois (Warren) Wolf of Ft. Collins; grandchildren, Troy (Missy) Wolf of Ft. Collins, Kimberly (Jeffrey) Soong of Eagle, ID, Wendy (Marc) Forestiere of Fresno, CA and Clint Griess of San Francisco, CA; six great grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold; brother, Ernest; daughter, Anna Lucille Griess; son-in-law, Carl Griess; and one great granddaughter.