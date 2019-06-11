Dorothy Etta (Parmenter) Ault, 89, Gering

Dorothy Etta (Parmenter) Ault, 89, of Gering, passed away at Regional West Medical Center on Sunday, June 9, 2019. A Graveside Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering with Reverend Seth Leypoldt officiating. A reception will follow at the Gering United Methodist Church. Memorials may be given to the church or the Aging Office, Gering site. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com

She was born December 7, 1929 in rural Gering, Nebraska to John and Etta (Bartow) Parmenter. She was the seventh of eleven children. She attended and graduated from Melbeta School in 1948. She married James Ault on December 13, 1953. Born into this union were three children: Timothy, Kimberly, and Tanya. Dorothy and James were married for 34 years. Dorothy liked sports and attended most of her kids’ and grandkids’ games. Dorothy was known for decorating cakes for special occasions. She was a member of the church.

She is survived by her children Timothy (Kathy), Kimberly (Rollie) Hein, and Tanya (Jamison) Cawley; three grand-children Kayla (Matt) Hutsell, Kimmy Cawley, and James Cawley; three step-grandchildren Brooke (Wade) Kiefer, Amanda (Devin) Lusche, and Craig (Kacey) Hoppes; two great-grandchildren and nine step great-grandchildren. Surviving siblings are Marie Lackey, Gladys Doremus, Mildred Fitts, Don Parmenter, Doyle (Joan) Parmenter, Barbara Broderick, sister-in-law Betty Parmenter, and brother-in-law Dick Becker. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were husband James, her parents, brother Robert, sisters Janice Becker, Mable (7 years) and Doris (2 years), sister-in-law Dot, and brothers-in-law Dale Lackey, Stuart Fitts, Jerry Doremus, and Don Broderick.