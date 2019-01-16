Dorothy Gompert, 92, Mitchell

Dorothy Gompert, 92, of Mitchell, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 in Morrill, NE. Her funeral service will be held at 10 am on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at the Mitchell Federated Church with Reverend Dr. Charles H. Richardson officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Morrill. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Friday at Jones Mortuary, Mitchell. The family respectfully requests that memorials in Dorothy’s honor be made in care of the church, CC Circle, or Regional West Hospice. Online condolences may be made by viewing Dorothy’s memorial page at www.jones-mortuary.com. Jones Mortuary in Mitchell is entrusted with arrangements.

Dorothy was born on March 20, 1926 in Gering, Nebraska, to George and Lydia (Nagel) Kautz. She graduated from Lyman High School in 1943 and went on to marry Bernard Gompert In Mitchell, Nebraska, on June 13, 1943. From this union, they were blessed with 3 sons: Terry, Kurt, and Henry.

Dorothy was a homemaker while her boys were young but went on to work as a reporter for the Mitchell Index for several years. After that, she went to work for George Flaharty and Bernie Delaurent as a secretary for 15 years at State Farm.

She was an avid quilter and won several awards for her quilting. She loved flowers, gardening, and birds and had an extensive owl figurine and artwork collection. She was a member of the Dutch Flats Birthday Club, Project Club, and several quilt guilds, and she volunteered for years at the Bargain Bin. She was a faithful Christian and a member of the Federated Church, CC Circle, and Church Choir.

Dorothy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She won Scotts Bluff County Mother of the Year in 1989. She was known for her kind heart and soul, and her beautiful smile, as well as the love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her sons; Kurt (Sandy) Gompert, Henry (Sue) Gompert; daughter-in-law Connie Gompert; Grandchildren, Saul ( Jen) Gompert, Kate (John) Mcnutt, Jenny (Kevin) Harold, Julie Gompert, Nick Gompert, Doug (Kristen) Gompert, Greg (Ashlee) Gompert, Vince Gompert, Zach (Lauren Lucas) Gompert, Kenneth Moore (Amanda Donnelson) , Joshua (Ashley) Gompert, Erica (Brian) Croft, Nicole Gompert (Jeremy Shiner), Shelbi (Devon) Bauer, Brother Jim (Joan) Kautz; Sisters Helen Martin, Joani (Bill) Simoni; 37 Great Grandchildren and her 3 furry friends Ralph & Zeus Gompert and Kautz Cat.

She is preceded in death by her father George Kautz, mother Lydia Kautz, Husband Bernard Gompert, and son Terry Gompert.

The family would like to sincerely thank her Hospice Nurses, Angi and Jan, and special caretaker Rhonda Yarwood.