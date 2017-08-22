Dorothy Irene Kautz, 88, Minatare

Funeral services for Dorothy Irene Kautz, age 88, of rural Minatare, who died August 18th, 2017 at Regional West Medical Center, will be held August 23rd at 10 a.m. at Zion Evangelical Church, with Pastor Andy Griess officiating. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Dorothy was born November 11th, 1928 at Scottsbluff to Karl Fogel and Anna Meier Fogel. She married Jake Kautz on 11/1/1953 in Scottsbluff. They made their home on a farm near Lake Minatare. Dorothy was a life long member of Zion Evangelical Church.

Survivors include: husband Jake, son Mark of Minatare, daughters Jacqueline Reed of Gering, Colleen and Heather Kautz of Littleton, CO, grandsons Joshua, Jordan, and Aaron Reed of Gering, brothers Larry Fogel of Denver and Ken Fogel of Phoenix.