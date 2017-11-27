Dorothy Jean Oberg was received eternally into the arms of Jesus Christ on November 21, 2017.

She was born in Morrill on January 9, 1930 to Eldora (Hunnell) and Gordon Stewart. Eldora passed away when Dorothy was seven, after which she was adopted by Fred and Mabel Newell. They raised her on a ranch in Sioux County, Nebraska.

Dorothy graduated from Mitchell High School in 1948. She married George Oberg from Torrington in 1950. They lived and worked on the family ranch with Fred and Mabel Newell where they raised three children: Stacia, Bethany and Charles.

She was an avid and talented gardener which she shared with friends and family. She loved and was skilled at handwork and writing.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George; brother, Robert Stewart Sr.; sister, Theadora (Stewart) Schleiche; and grandson, Bo Phifer.

Dorothy is survived by her three children, Stacia (Greg) Phifer, Bethany (Casey) Cameron and Charles Oberg; her grandchildren, Brooke Robason, Clay Cameron, Ashley Torres, Katy Cameron, Shae Phifer and Josh Phifer; twelve great grandchildren; and special friend, Jacob Schmidt.

Per Dorothy's wishes, there will be no public services. Her wish is for everyone to spend time with their family and friends, live simply, be kind and generous to all, and rejoice in the Lord every day!

“After Glow”

I’d like the memory of me to be a happy one.

I’d like to leave an afterglow-

of smiles when life is done.

I’d like to leave an echo whispering softly through the hills,

Of happy times, laughing times, of bright and sunny days.

I’d like the tears of those who grieve to dry before the sun of happy memories that I leave.

When life is done.

By, Dorothy Jean Oberg