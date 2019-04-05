Dorothy Jean (Spencer) Schuman, 87, Melbeta

Dorothy Jean (Spencer) Schuman, 87, of Melbeta, died Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Chimney Rock Villa in Bayard. A private family service has been held with burial in the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery at Alliance.

Dorothy was born May 24, 1931 to Norris B. & Beatrice (Long) Spencer in Sioux County, Nebraska. She attended Liberty School and graduated in 1949. Following graduation she attended Scottsbluff Junior College.

She married Bernard Schuman on January 15, 1953 in Cheyenne, WY. To this union, two sons were born, Ron W. and Russ D.

Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Bernard, her sons Ron (MalaDonn) of Alliance NE and Russ (Cathy) of Spearfish, SD,

four grandchildren, Ryan (Kimberly) Schuman of Cheyenne WY, Brett (Angela) Schuman of Casper, WY, Spencer (Melanie) Schuman of Dusseldorf, Germany and Laura (Stephen) Crossan of Te Puke, New Zealand, four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and one sister.

Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.