Dorothy June Hoban, 94

Dorothy was born July 10, 1924 to Vernon and Irene (Settles) Hankins in a country home near Fairfax, Missouri. The doctor arrived on horseback to attend the delivery. She received her early education at McChoy Country School and graduated from Verdon High School in 1942. She was class president and cheerleader. Dorothy attended business school in St. Joseph, MO. She then worked as a bookkeeper for the B.F. Goodrich Company and JC Penney. She was a radio dispatcher for the Richardson County Sheriff’s office in Falls City, Nebraska. Later, Dorothy worked with her husband in his dental office as a dental assistant, receptionist and bookkeeper in Scottsbluff.

She married Dr. John Hoban DDS in 1946 at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Falls City. They were blessed to have a large family of eight children. The family moved to Scottsbluff in 1959.

Dorothy was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother. She was a fabulous cook, making three meals a day from scratch and a talented seamstress sewing fashionable clothing and costumes. She was involved in Boy Scouts, Blue Birds, Girl Scouts, St. Mary’s Auxiliary, St. Agnes Altar Society and Parent Teacher Association. She enjoyed many dear friendships especially with her Bridge Club ladies.

She was fortunate to travel throughout Europe, Mexico and many states with her loved ones.

Her spirituality carried her through many hardships including the loss of three of her children, her husband and declining vision due to macular degeneration. Dorothy was an inspiration to all. Her parents nicknamed her Corky, which is defined as an exceptional being.

Spending time with family was of most importance to Dorothy. Dorothy’s children and grandchildren helped ease her through her elderly years by caring for her. She spent her last few years with her children in Arizona, enjoying the warm desert air.

Survivors include her children, Patrick Hoban (Griselda), Charlotte Hoban Neeley (Don), Timothy Hoban (Phanh), Sheila Hoban Clemens (Jerry) and Kimberly Hoban Devenny (Paul); sixteen grandchildren, Kyle Mettin (Tina Marie), Kathleen McCall, Kristian Sheldone, John Burnap (Rachel), Mike Spengler, Dan Hoban (Jessica), Ryan Hoban, Kelly Dunn, Robert Dunn, Joe Dunn, Meghan Clemens, Rachel Clemens, Caragh Clemens, Hallie Clemens, Ella Devenny, Kevin Hoban; thirteen great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; her sister, Pauline Hart; sister in law, Bettie Erickson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband; and children, Rita Hoban Walsh, Daniel Hoban and Janet Hoban.