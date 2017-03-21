Dorothy Kanzler-Kobobel, 87, Greeley, Co.

Dorothy Kanzler-Kobobel, 87, of Greeley, CO, passed away February 7, 2017 in Windsor. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, March 25, 2017 at First Baptist Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Gary Cole officiating. Private family inurnment will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff prior to the service. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Dorothy was born September 6, 1929 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to John and Mary (Schott) Kanzler Sr. where she grew up on the family farm helping in the fields. In 1953, she married Fred Kobobel and they farmed in Wiggins, CO before moving to Greeley in the early 1960’s. They later divorced.

Dorothy worked in housekeeping at the University of Northern Colorado and enjoyed collecting dolls and crocheting.

Survivors include her sons Rodney of Greeley and Dwayne (Lisa) of Bayside, NY; grandson David; sisters June Ring, Donna Johnson, and Loretta Schmall all of Scottsbluff; several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings Johnny, Harold, Melvin, and Lillian Dietz.