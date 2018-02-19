Dorothy Larson, 87, Potter

Dorothy Larson, 87 of Potter, Nebraska passed away February 15, 2018 in Lewistown Montana surrounded by family, friends and caregivers.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Thursday, February 22, 2018 in the Prairie West ELCA/UMC Church in Potter, Nebraska with Pastors Betsy Galloway-Carew and Tyler Larson officiating. Burial will follow in the Potter Cemetery.

There will be no visitation at the funeral home and the casket will be closed at the church.

Memorials may be made to the Potter Historical Foundation, the Potter Volunteer Fire Department District #4 or the CMMC Foundation, Att: ER, 408 Wendell Ave., Lewistown, MT 59457.

You can view the online obituary and share condolences with the family at www.holechekfuneralhomes.com

Dorothy Mae Larson was born March 29, 1930 in Gering Nebraska to Alex and Lillian (Hoff) Benzel. She grew up west of Sidney on the family farm with her parents, sisters: Betty, Norma, Ruth, Pat, and Sharon and brothers: Harvey, Kenneth, and John.

Dorothy met the love of her life, Calvin Larson, at a rural youth function in Sidney. They were married on September 17, 1950 in Sidney. Dorothy and Calvin farmed and ranched south of Potter where they were blessed with five children: Gary, Janet, Scott, Craig and Linda. She was a loyal and loving wife, mother, grand-mother, and great grand-mother. She was married to Calvin for 65 years before he departed this earth on February 17, 2016. Later in life, and both in failing health, he would not leave her side. He said he orbited the sun 65 times with his dear love Dorothy. She orbited two more times without him, almost to the day, when he stopped and picked her up.

Dorothy was a hardworking housewife and mother. She especially enjoyed her garden and the springtime fixing fence with Calvin. She enjoyed the wildflowers and songbirds, but mostly just being with Calvin. She loved Jesus as her Lord and Savior, instructing her children in His ways and teachings. She was known to be a prayer warrior. She boldly professed the Christian faith with love and care. Dorothy loved music and had a deep rich alto voice. She loved the hymns, knowing many, many verses by heart. She made countless dear friends in her travels and travails.

Survivors include her children: Gary (Thuy Phan) Larson of Denver, CO; Janet (Rick) Davis of Big Springs, TX; Scott (Ronda) Larson of Alliance, NE; Craig (Amy) Larson of Centennial, CO; and Linda (Dean) Allen of Lewistown, MT; four sisters: Betty (Glen)Fleming of Lorenzo, NE; Norma (Jim) Phelps of Sidney, NE; Pat (Chuck) Hammond of Sidney, NE; and Sharon (Gary) Talich of Grant, NE; 12 Grandchildren and 14 Great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, three brothers (Harvey, Kenneth, John) and one sister (Ruth).

Holechek Funeral Home and Cremations in Sidney is serving the Larson family.