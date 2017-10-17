Dorothy LaVaughn “Dottie” Freouf, 70, Gering

Dorothy LaVaughn “Dottie” Freouf, 70, of Gering, died Saturday, October 14, 2017 at Heritage Estates in Gering. Her funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, October 20, 2017 at the Scottsbluff Seventh Day Adventist Church with Pastor Ken Maldonado officiating. Interment will follow at East Lawn Cemetery near Minatare. Visitation will be held from 1-8 PM on Thursday, October 19, 2017 at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel with the family present from 6-8 PM. Memorials may be given to the Panhandle Humane Society. Expressions of sympathy may be left by visiting Dottie’s Tribute page at www.dugankramer.com

Dottie was born September 22, 1947 at Alliance, Nebraska to Willard and Valorie (Germain) Russell. She received her early education at Haig and Highland rural schools, graduating from Minatare High School. She attended college, studying to obtain her Licensed Practical Nurse diploma. Dottie was united in marriage to Donald Freouf on May 16, 1971 at the Minatare Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Dottie worked as a clerk at Oregon Trail Hobbies, was a Teacher’s Aide at Valley View Seventh Day Adventist School, and most recently was a Medication Courier for Petersen Drug. Dottie and Don made their home in Gering. She was a lifetime member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Dottie is survived by her mother Valorie Russell of Minatare; husband Don Freouf of Gering; son and daughter-in-law Daryl and Amy Freouf of Gering; granddaughter Lily Freouf; brother Kit Russell of Minatare; sister and brother-in-law Gwen and Bob Johnson of Scottsbluff; and extended family members.

Dottie was preceded in death by her father, and paternal and maternal grandparents.

The family would like to express thanks for the care and compassion shown to Dottie by the staff at Heritage Estates, Joe Jeter, Dr. Beehler, and Dr. Magana.