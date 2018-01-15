Dorothy Louise (Wilson) Wharton

Not one to be late for an event, Dorothy Louise Wilson, arrived before her mom was able to get to the hospital, on the first day of Winter in 1942, the fourth of six children to Alvin and Frances Wilson. And after 109 days on this earth without the love of her life, Richard Wharton, she went to be with him, on Jan 11, 2018, with her family by her side. Per her request, cremation has already taken place. To celebrate her life, there will be a memorial service on Wednesday, Jan 17 at 2 o’clock in the afternoon at Gering Memorial Chapel with the Reverend Deacon Angela Jones officiating.

She was raised with her 5 siblings in Scottsbluff and at an early age developed a tremendous work ethic. She held jobs at local eateries and babysat for numerous neighbors. She met her husband of 56 years while in her teens and after graduation from Scottsbluff High, he swept her off her feet and headed to the farm, where they would remain until retirement in 2012.

She quickly acclimated to farm life and became not only Rich’s wife, but also his partner. She helped him with much of the farm work, while also raising gardens, livestock and children. She worked outside the home as well, for Harpstreet Beanery, Gering Irrigation, Brown’s Beanery and as a rural mail carrier.

She was active in the communities of Lyman and Morrill, as a 4-H leader, school volunteer and sponsor to many of her children’s activities. She organized penny carnivals, pancake feeds, school and 4-H trips.

She bravely fought and beat breast cancer in 2001. It became her mission in life to help others struggling with that disease. She was an early supporter of the Festival of Hope and extremely active in that endeavor until recently when ill health made it difficult for her to participate in activities outside the home.

Her pride and joy became her 5 grandchildren who were the center of her world. She went to every event possible and missed only when it became physically difficult for her to attend.

She was able to introduce all five grandchildren to Disney World and Land and took them camping whenever she and Rich were able to leave the farm. She treated the grandkids to movies, swimming, sleepovers and many meals out. Big family dinners and quiet get togethers were important to her and Rich and she always cherished the time they were able to spend with family and friends.

In his last weeks of life, it was Dorothy who cared for Richard twenty-four hours a day, allowing him to live at home in dignity and comfort. She remained by his side until his final hour. Her passing comes with great sorrow for those of us left behind, but we are grateful for the time we had with her and take comfort in knowing that now she and Dad are back together. She is survived by her daughter, Robin and Dan Cushing, their children Alexie, Jessica and Michael, her son Michael Wharton and Lisa Scheppers and their children Zachary and Olivia all of Scottsbluff, her brother Newell and Linda Wilson of Colorado, sister Melody and Dave Twigg , brother in laws Rob and Jo Wharton all of Kansas, Jerry and Phyllis Wharton of Washington, sister in laws Dorothy and Tom Walsh and Donna Honnicut of Scottsbluff, special friends, Jennifer and Taylor Troxell, Mary and Lonnie Lockwood, Betty Foos, Shirley Cawiezel , LaMaar Scheppers and Becky Murdock, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was proceeded in death by her husband, her parents, her sister Barb Wharton, brothers Rod and AJ Wilson, nephews Steve and Brad Wharton, niece Cindy Wilson, and sister in law, Shirley Wilson.

Memorials have been established in her name to the Festival of Hope and RWMC Hospice. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.geringchapel.com.