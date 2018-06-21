Dorothy Mae (Hamburg) Hergenreder, 83; Harvey H. Hergenreder, 86, both of Gering

Dorothy Mae (Hamburg) Hergenreder, 83, of Gering, died June 25, 2017 at University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, CO. Harvey H. Hergenreder, 86, of Gering, died June 20, 2018 at his home in Gering. A Celebration of Their Lives will take place at 1 PM on Monday, June 25, 2018 at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel with Reverend Ed Hunzeker officiating. Memorials may be given in care of the family. Online condolences may be left by visiting their Tribute Page at www.dugankramer.com



Dorothy was born October 12, 1933 at Gering, Nebraska to Conrad and Margaret Hamburg. She received her education at Gering. Harvey was born January 10, 1932 at Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Henry and Mollie (Hessler) Hergenreder. He graduated from Scottsbluff High School. Dorothy and Harvey were married at the Emmanuel Congregational Parsonage in Scottsbluff on November 20, 1951. They made their home in the Scottsbluff/Gering area and raised their family: son Bob and daughters Debra, Cindy, Pam, and Sherry. Dorothy and Harvey were former members of Emmanuel Congregational Church.

Dorothy took great pride and joy in her role as homemaker. Harvey worked as a mechanic for several area companies including ITL, Associated Grocers, Packerland, and of course was the family mechanic. Harvey played semi-pro baseball for the Diamond T Truckers. He hit three homeruns in one game and was heavily recruited by the Baltimore Orioles to play professional ball. Due to his father’s illness, Harvey chose to stay home to work on his father’s farm.



Dorothy and Harvey were active in their children’s lives, encouraging them to participate in 4-H, playing baseball, and riding horses. Harvey coached baseball for several years as well as assisted with the Panhandle Saddle Club Horse Shows. Dorothy enjoyed spending time with family and friends and the frequent trips to Prairie Winds Casino with Harvey, family, and friends. Harvey enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding horses.



They are survived by their children: Bob (Jeanine) Hergenreder of Scottsbluff, Debra (Bill) Helmick of Gering, Cindy (Roger) Yekel of Timnath, CO, Pam (Scott) Allen of Arvada, CO, and Sherry (Doug) Weimer of Gering; 18 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; Dorothy’s brothers: Howard Hamburg and Tom Hamburg both of Oregon, Leroy Hamburg of Minatare, and Dan Hamburg of Gering; Harvey’s sister Wilma Zitterkopf of Scottsbluff; and several extended family members.



They are preceded in death by their parents, one great-grandson, Dorothy’s 13 brothers and sisters, and Harvey’s sister.