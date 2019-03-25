Dottie Rice, 78, Lewellen

Dottie Rice, 78, longtime Lewellen resident, was taken into the arms of the Lord on Sunday morning, March 24, 2019 in Lewellen.

Cremation has taken place and there are no services scheduled at this time. A celebration of her life is pending later.

Memorials in Dottie’s name can be made to the family for later designation c/o Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home PO Box 474 Oshkosh, NE 69154.

Dorothy Darlene Howell was born on July 11, 1940 to Manson “Manse” Monroe and Lena Mae (Briscoe) Howell on the family ranch in Eager, Arizona.

Dottie did many things in her life. She was the rhythm guitarist in a traveling country western duo. She was a waitress, a field worker, and worked in the Lewellen Nursing Home. She was a certified welder and electrician on a drag line. She was a truck driver, worked in a gas station in the shop and ran the bulk fuel truck. Dottie groomed pets, mowed lawns and did other yard work. Dottie worked on the expansion of the culverts in Ash Hollow in the 80’s. She was a metal scrapper and recycled aluminum cans. She considered herself a jack of all trades and a master of none.

Dottie loved her pets, quilting, house plants, yard work, gardening, and doing anything she could nice for others. She raised and was always there for her 3 sons no matter what. Dottie was well known and loved in her community.

Dottie is survived by her closest best friend and adopted sister, Venie Kafka of Lewellen; 3 sons, Dallas and wife, LuCinda Wheelock of Oshkosh, Mansel “Banjo” Rice of Bemidji, Minnesota, and Shawn and wife, Missy Wheelock of Kearney, Nebraska, five grandchildren, six step-grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, six step great-grandchildren, and many friends in the community.

She was preceded in death by her infant daughters, Thelma Louise Rice and Constance Faith Stewart, parents, Manse and Lena Howell, two half-brothers, Raymond Howell and Richard “Dick” Marble, husband, Robert “Bob” Wheelock, half-sister, Dorthea Howell, and daughter-in-law, Colleen Rice.