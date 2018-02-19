Doug Hurd Newkirk, 98 – Maxine Cecilia Newkirk, 96, both of Bridgeport

Douglas Hurd Newkirk, 98 of Bridgeport, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Saturday February 10, 2018. Maxine Cecilia Newkirk, 96 of Bridgeport, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Friday February 16, 2018. A Vigil Service will be held at 7:00p.m. Friday February 23, 2018 at All Souls Catholic Church. A Mass of Resurrection will be held at 10:30a.m. Saturday February 24, 2018 at All Souls Catholic Church in Bridgeport with Father CP Varghese Porchino, S.D.B. officiating. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. Inurnment will be held at the Redington Cemetery at a later date with military honors by the Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard. Memorials may be made to the Morrill County Community Hospital Home Health Program 1313 S Street, Bridgeport, NE 69336. Online condolences may be left by visiting Doug and Maxine’s Tribute Page at www.bridgeportmemorialchapel.com

Doug was born October 10, 1919 about 6 miles southwest of Redington in Morrill County, Nebraska to George and Ora (Fairbairn) Newkirk. He had a sister, Phyllis (Newkirk) Ott who was born on August 4, 1921. Doug served in the Army from 1940 until his honorable discharge in 1941.

Maxine was born November 27, 1921 about 7 miles North of Bridgeport in Morrill County, Nebraska to Charles F. and Mary F. (Brubaker) Mittelsteadt. She had three sisters, Anna Mae Richards, Betty Jo Daniels, and Ellen Rita. The couple was united in marriage on January 28, 1945 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dalton, Nebraska. They had one daughter, Beth Ann, born April 4, 1949.

Doug and Maxine farmed in the Redington area for 60 years until retiring, later moving into Bridgeport in 1991. From 1978 through 1995 Maxine and Doug enjoyed spending their winters in Arizona. They enjoyed spending time with their grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Doug was active in the local Eagles Club in Bridgeport and Maxine was active in the Catholic Church which included her service in the Women’s Catholic Altar Society.

Doug and Maxine are survived by their grandchildren Travis (Elisa) Rodak and Tomi Rodak (Max Childers), great-grandchildren Bo Rodak, Madison Ribble, and Phillip Childers, son-in-law Tom Rodak, nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Doug was preceded in death by his sister. Maxine was preceded in death by her three sisters. Doug and Maxine were preceded in death by their daughter Beth Ann (Newkirk) Rodak.