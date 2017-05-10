Douglas Calvin Jay, 81, Minatare

Douglas Calvin Jay, 81, of Minatare, died Tuesday, May 09, 2017 in Ft. Meade, SD. His funeral service will be held at 10am on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at the First Assembly of God Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Leroy Wyre and Pastor Dwight Sandoz officiating. Interment will follow at East Lawn Cemetery at Minatare. Visitation will be Monday at Jolliffe Funeral Home in Scottsbluff from 5-7pm. The family respectfully requests that memorials be made in care of the family to be designated at a later time. Online condolences may be left at www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Douglas was born November 12, 1935 in Minatare to Lewis and Hazel Reece Jay. He received his education and graduated from Minatare High School. He joined the US Navy in 1955 where he was Seaman 1st Class and worked as an electrician aboard the aircraft carrier Kilsarge and was honorably discharged in 1957. He married Faith Porter in Lexington, NE on March 1, 1959 and they made their home in Minatare. He worked in the Minatare Lumber Yard for many years and also for Coca-Cola. He was a member of the Minatare Assembly of God Church.

Douglas is survived by his son Paul David (Paula) Jay and their children Mike, Michelle, Faith and Laura; son Kevin Dee (Lola) Jay and children Danielle and Jeremiah; daughter Sonja (Clive) Shryer and children Stephanie and Sarah; brother Bill Jay and sister Kathleen Bott.

His parents Lewis and Hazel Jay, wife Faith Jay, and brothers Bob and Norman Jay preceded him in death.