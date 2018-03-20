Douglas “Doug” Hansen, 58, Chappell

Douglas “Doug” Hansen, 58, of Chappell passed away Monday evening, March 19, 2018 at the Sidney Regional Medical Center.

There will be no services held.

Memorials in Doug’s name may be made to the Denver Children’s Hospital.

Holechek Funeral Home and Cremations in Chappell is serving the Hansen family.

Douglas Dean Hansen was born on January 11, 1960 in Omaha, Nebraska to Robert and Betty (Ricketts) Hansen. The family moved to Colorado where he grew up and attended school.

After school he began working as a carpenter. He built many houses in Colorado.

On July 28, 1984 he married the love of his life,Theresa. To this union their son, Matt was born. In 1996, the family moved to Chappell.

Doug enjoyed fishing, camping, woodworking, model trains and his family.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Theresa, son, Matt and canine companion, Annie.

He was preceded in death by his best pal, Dizzy Dog.