Douglas E. Tomich, 71, Kimball

Douglas E. Tomich, 71, of Kimball, died at the Medical Center of the Rockies on Tuesday, February 7, 2017. Following Doug's wishes, his body was donated to the State of Nebraska Anatomical Board. There will be no services held.

Douglas Edward Tomich was born in Kimball on October 18, 1945, the son of Bernard and Leona (Louthan) Tomich. He lived on the family ranch with his parents and attended and graduated from the Bushnell High school. Following graduation he attended a Tech School in Denver and received a degree in mechanics. Doug returned to Bushnell and worked on the ranch with his family.

In 1982 he was married to MerryAnn Strauch in Bushnell. They sold the ranch in 2000 and moved to Bridgeport and lived there for 8 years. They returned to Kimball in 2008. Doug enjoyed history and learning about it. He was an excellent welder and truly enjoyed his life on the farm.

Survivors include his wife MerryAnn Tomich of Kimball, NE; son Steven (Jessica) Calson and their children Sage and Violet of Tacoma, WA; brother Kendall Tomich of Boise, ID; sisters Kathy (Bob) Smith of Boise, ID., and Nancy (Alex) Gregor of Austin, TX.

He was preceded in death by his parents.