Doyal Lund, 75, Scottsbluff

Doyal Lund, 75 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at Heritage Estates. Memorial Services will be held on Monday, January 14, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel with Pastor Ted Meter officiating. A private graveside will be prior the service at Bayard Cemetery. At his request, he was cremated and there will be no visitation. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Doyal was born in a farmhouse north of Bayard on May 5, 1943 to E.F. and Elaine Lund. He graduated from Bayard High School in May 1961. He married Beverly Miller in June 1962 and had three children Tonia Chantel, Tonya Joy and Wayne Albert. Beverly passed away in March 1990. Doyal later married Loretta Nolde in May 1992. She passed away March 2011.

He is survived by his children Wayne Lund and Tonya (Rick) Richter; 5 grandchildren Nathan Richter, Justin Richter, Logan Lund, Brittany Lund and Hunter Lund; 7 great grandchildren; 3 stepchildren and 3 siblings.

He was preceded in death by his parents, infant daughter Tonia Chantel, 1st wife Beverly Lund, 2nd wife Loretta Lund and daughter-in-law Lisa Lund.

In his own words “That’s All Folks!”