Dr. Delia “Dee” Burchfield, DVM, 78, passed away peacefully at home on the morning of December 20th, 2017, after a brave battle with COPD. Dr. Dee was loved by many and known for her love of animals, her business acumen, and her kindness. She attended Kansas State Teacher’s College in Emporia where she was an accomplished track and field athlete, and member of several honorary societies. She was listed in “Who’s Who in American Colleges and Universities” in 1960. She returned to Western Nebraska soon after and spent several years working for Lockwood Corporation. She returned to college in 1969 at the University of Nebraska, then went on to earn a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine Degree from Oklahoma State University in 1975, and completed an internship in the small animal clinic at Colorado State University the following year.

She worked in a veterinary practice in San Diego for a few years, then had a small animal veterinary practice in Fallbrook, California. She returned to Western Nebraska in the late 1980’s to help take care of her folks, H.E. and Mary Alice Burchfield. She had a veterinary practice in Gering for a few years, then moved into semi-retirement where she did work helping several veterinarians in Nebraska and Wyoming.

She was born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on September 27, 1939, and moved to the North Platte Valley with her family in 1942, where she graduated from McGrew High School in 1957.

She was a member of many historical, conservation, and animal-focused entities, with a heart of service and generosity.

She is preceded in death by her parents, H.E. and Mary Alice Burchfield; her partner, Dr. Barbara Blourock; her sister-in-law Peggy Burchfield; a niece; and her nephew, Michael Burchfield.

She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Phyllis Burchfield (Lincoln); her nephew Dan Burchfield (Casper, Wyo); her niece Jill Couch and children Riley, Olivia, Easton, and Elly (Fort Collins, CO); and her niece Ann Ellis and children Jackson and Grant (Lincoln), in addition to many friends and neighbors.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to Gary Burchfield, 3849 Dudley St., Lincoln, NE 68503. Gifts in Dr. Dee’s honor may be made to the Panhandle Humane Society, the Banner County Museum in Harrisburg, or the Legacy of the Plains Museum in Gering. Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.

She was dearly loved by her family and will be sincerely missed. Her legacy will continue in her honor.