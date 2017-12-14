Dr. Francis W. Grubbs, 85, Gering (formerly Banner Co.)

Dr. Francis W. Grubbs, 85, of Gering, formerly of Banner County, died Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at his home. Private family burial will take place at the Gabe Rock Cemetery in Banner County. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, December 18, 2017 at the Harrisburg Community Church with Pastor Ken Boston officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the church. Tributes of sympathy may be left by visiting Dr. Grubbs’ Tribute page at www.dugankramer.com

Francis was born to Dallis B. and Vera Belle (Heinz) Grubbs October 9, 1932 on the family farm in Banner County. As a student at Banner County High School his nickname was the “flying parson”; his two goals in life were to be a preacher and run the four minute mile.

As an adult, education became his focus and he, not only became a minister, but was awarded a Graduate Degree in Education through the University of South Dakota and a Doctorate of Administration through the University of Sarasota (Florida). He served as a minister and consultant to numerous churches, served as a high school principal, and went on to serve as President of Crown College in Minnesota and Simpson University in Northern California.

Francis was united in marriage to Peggy Kauffman July 27, 1952 in West Liberty, Ohio. They were blessed with four children (Shari, Kent, Eric and Tamara), eight grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.

Francis was preceded in death by his parents, sister Barbara, brother Dr. Loran Grubbs, and grandsons Dallis Grubbs and Kevin Grubbs.