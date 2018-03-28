Dr. James W. Edwards, Sidney

Dr. James W. Edwards passed on March 27, 2018 at Sidney Regional Medical Center.

As per his request there will be no formal services held. There will be a gathering of friends and family from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. Saturday, March 31, 2018 at the Holechek Funeral Home in Sidney.

Memorials have been established to the First United Methodist Church.

Dr. James Edwards was born May 11, 1923 to parents, William and Frieda F. Edwards in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis in 1941. After graduation he attended IBM school and then worked 2 years as a tabulating machine operator for the Northern Pacific Railroad in St. Paul, Minnesota. In June of 1943 he quit his job and enrolled at the University of Minnesota. In the fall of 1945, he was accepted into the freshman veterinary class at Colorado A&M, now known as Colorado State University. In 1948 he received his Bachelor of Science degree and in 1949 received his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree. While in college he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon.

Jim was married to Kathleen Cruise on August 17, 1947 at the Sidney Methodist Church. They lived in Ft. Collins for two years where Kathleen taught school until Jim’s graduation. They moved to Sidney in 1949 and Jim established his veterinary practice.

In 1954 the Edwards Veterinary Hospital was constructed. In 1967 the clinic was remodeled and a large animal facility was added.

Jim was very active in the community and the Nebraska Veterinary Association. He was member for 13 years and past president of the Sidney School Board, the Fort Sidney Colonels, the Sidney Board of Adjustment, the Sidney Country Club, the Boy Scout Council, the Nebraska Board of Veterinary Examiners, and was President of the Nebraska Veterinary Association. He also served on the hospital board, was on the Cheyenne County Emergency Communications Center for 18 years and was a Meals on Wheels volunteer. He was a past member of the Sidney Rotary Club and the Sidney Elks Club. He was 68 year member of the United Methodist church and served on many of its committees. He was a Mason and a member of Shrine for 66 years. In 1985 he was voted the Nebraska Veterinarian of the Year. After 36 years of practice, he retired in 1985. He was an ardent golfer, bowler, pilot, and spent 27 years fishing and boating at Lake McConaughy.

Survivors include his wife, Kathleen, son, Dr. Thomas J. Edwards and his wife, Marion, of Center Valley, PA. Daughters, Elizabeth Edwards, and Julie Peetz and son-in-law Timothy Peetz of Sidney. Six grandchildren: David (Kyle), Ben (Katy) and Adam (Sabra) Peetz and Alix, James (Amy), and Chris Edwards, and one great-grandson William Peetz. He is survived by his sister, Mae Havens of Alta Loma, CA.

