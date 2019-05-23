Dr. Todd Shepard Sorensen, 73, Scottsbluff

Dr. Todd Shepard Sorensen, 73, of Scottsbluff, died peacefully at his home on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, surrounded by his family. Cremation has taken place. His memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the Gering Civic Center with Father Mark Selvey officiating. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Todd’s name with Festival of Hope (www.festivalofhope.net., P.O Box 377, Scottsbluff, Nebraska 69363). Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com

Todd was born February 6, 1946, in Clinton, Iowa to Dr. C.N. Sorensen and Lola (Shepard) Sorensen. He spent most of his youth in Scottsbluff. Todd graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1964, and University of Nebraska School of Medicine in 1971. He completed his medical residency at Presbyterian Hospital in Denver in 1975. In 1976, he returned to Scottsbluff and started a medical practice. He obtained a Masters in Medical Management from the University of Wisconsin in 1994. In 1999, he assumed the position of CEO at Regional West Medical Center until 2015 when he retired.

Todd is survived by his wife, Mary “Kiki” of 43 years; son, Nicholas Hanfield Sorensen (Katie Finn) of Longmont, Colorado; siblings, Lola Carolyn Sorensen of Fort Collins, Colorado, John (Becky) Sorensen of Mitchell, and Paul (Elizabeth) Sorensen of Fort Collins, Colorado; brothers-in-law, George Hanfield of Rouses Point, New York, and Mark (Carol) Hanfield of Rouses Point, New York; sister-in-law, Julie (Michael) Casey of Rouses Point, New York; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, C.N. and Lola Sorensen; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Franklin and Jeanne Hanfield; and brother-in-law, Freddryck Barfuet.