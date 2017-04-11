Dr. William E. Laux, 86, Bridgeport

Dr. William E. Laux, 86 of Bridgeport died Friday, April 7, 2017 at his home after an extended illness. His memorial service will be held at Prairie Winds Community Center in Bridgeport on Thursday, April 13, 2017 at 2:00 pm. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, a memorial scholarship fund has been established in his name to assist graduating seniors from Oshkosh High School who choose to pursue international studies and political science. Online condolences may be left at www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Bill was born in Oshkosh, NE in 1930 to Edward and Grace Laux. He was Valedictorian of his High School class, graduating from Oshkosh High School in 1948. He attended Hastings College and graduated in 1953, earning the College’s highest honor, the Bronco Award. He served in the Army’s Intelligence Corps during the Cold War and was stationed in West Berlin. He attended the University of Nebraska – Lincoln where he earned his Masters and PHD, with highest academic honors.

Bill taught Political Science at Western Kentucky State University in Bowling Green, Kentucky and then at Colorado State University for 13 years. He returned to farming and ranching in Bridgeport, NE in 1969. He raised grass for seed and started a custom grass seeding business. He seeded thousands of acres for many landowners in the area. He was a Morrill County Commissioner for 20 years. He loved working on the farm and was an expert at fixing almost anything. He was a faithful member of the Christian Science Church in Scottsbluff.

Bill is survived by Jacquelyn, his wife of 57 years, his 3 sons, Kirk of Bridgeport, Kent of Fremont, CA and Timothy of Morris MN, 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Georgia, 2 nieces and 2 nephews.