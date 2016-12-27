Drue Anne Thompson, 64, Scottsbluff

Drue Anne Thompson, 64, of Scottsbluff, died Friday, December 23, 2016 at her son’s home in Lincoln. Visitation will be held from 10 AM until service time, 2 PM, on Thursday, December 29, 2016 at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel. The Reverend Ron Nuss-Warren will officiate. Interment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Drue was born March 8, 1952 at Omaha, Nebraska and later adopted by Lloyd and Ruth (Hawbaker) Thompson. She received her education in the Gering Public Schools graduating from Gering High School. She attended Western Nebraska Community College and later Chadron State College.

Drue enjoyed working with youth and worked as a Juvenile Patrol Officer for most of her life. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family. She was able to spend her last days around her family.

Drue is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Jason and Bridget Thompson and their daughters Skylar and Brooklyn all of Lincoln; daughter Paige Thompson of Lincoln; sister Taralyn Wernke of Blair; and nephews Andy (Tiffany) Wernke and family of Kearney and Casey Wernke and family of Omaha.

Drue was preceded in death by her grandparents and parents.