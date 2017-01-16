Duane Earl Stott, 71, Mitchell

Duane Earl Stott, 71, of Mitchell, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, January 13, 2017 after a lengthy illness. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at First Baptist Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Gary Cole officiating. Interment will follow at Mitchell City Cemetery. The Nebraska Army National Guard will provide military funeral honors. Visitation will be held from 2-7 p.m., Tuesday, January 17, at Jones Mortuary in Mitchell. The family respectfully requests in lieu of flowers for memorials to be directed to First Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jones-mortuary.com.

Duane was born July 30, 1945 in Scottsbluff to Donald “Earl” and Beulah L. (Wilson) Stott. He lived most of his life at Mitchell and graduated from Mitchell High in 1963. Duane worked for M.C. Schaff & Associates prior to being drafted into the Army in 1968. Duane was honorably discharged in 1970 and returned to work for M.C. Schaff.

Duane married Laurel Schwell in 1968 and to this union a son, Brian, was born. Duane later married Caryle Matsen-Weimer on January 23, 1999.

Duane began working for the Scotts Bluff County Mapping Department in 1989. He was instrumental in establishing the Geographic Information System in Scotts Bluff County. He served as County Surveyor and GIs Administrator during his years of employment for Scotts Bluff County from 1983-2014. Duane loved his job and said he would do it even without pay.

He was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church in Scottsbluff where he has served as Moderator, Deacon and Trustee.

Duane loved his family immensely. He enjoyed camping, traveling and boating with his kids and grandkids. He and Caryle often took trips together in their RV.

Survivors include his loving wife, Caryle; son, Brian; brother, Vance (Linda) Stott; grandchildren, Ashle Stott (Max Powell) and Aaron Stott; great granddaughter, Amberly; step-children, Tara (Tad) Shallenberger, Luke (Roxie) Weimer, Nicole Weimer and Bill Mabin; step-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Kymber, Lucy, Ryan, Steven, Morgan, Marco, Mariah and Julia; nephew, David (Annie) Stott; niece, Susan Stott; as well as numerous extended family members and friends.

Duane was preceded in death by his parents, Beulah and Earl Stott.