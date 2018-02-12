Duane Fred White, 94, Bayard

Duane Fred White, 94, of Bayard, passed away Saturday, February 10, 2018 at Morrill County Community Hospital in Bridgeport, Ne. His funeral service will be held at 1:30pm on Thursday, February 15, 2018 at the Bayard Church of Christ with Pastor Bill Ferrero, Pastor Robert White, and Pastor John States officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at the church in Bayard from 5-7pm. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials in Duane’s honor be made in care of the church or Summit Christian College. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is assisting with arrangements.

Duane was born at home in Madrid, NE to James and Edna (Bowers) White. He spent his early years in eastern NE where he graduated from Filley, NE in 1942. After high school, he farmed for a while then met and married Helen Steele on Nov 17, 1946 in Scottsbluff, NE. Duane farmed in the Bayard area and worked the Great Western Campaign, eventually working for Great Western full time. He retired from Great Western in 1989 and enjoyed his hobby of refinishing furniture.

Duane is survived by his children Don (June) White of Berwyn, NE, Judy White of Bayard, NE, Vernon (Zae) White of Bridgeport, and Kathy (Steve) Snyder of Hastings, NE; 9 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and sisters Eunice Gaston, Doris (Dan) Mors and sister-in-law Kathy White all of WA.

His parents, wife Helen, brother Norman White, granddaughter Amber Snyder and step mother Mabel (Vorse) White all preceded him in death.