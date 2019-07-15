Duane S. Johnson, 30, Gering

Duane S. Johnson, 30, of Gering, Nebraska, passed away on Monday,

July 8, 2019 at Gering.

His Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Christ The King Catholic Church in Gering with Father Mike McDonald officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Christ The King Catholic Church with a Rosary recited at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Duane S. Johnson Memorial Fund at any U.S. Bank to assist his children. Online condolences may be left by viewing his obituary at www.geringchapel.com

Duane was born March 17, 1989 at Honolulu, Hawaii to Neal and

Luzviminda (Ilar) Johnson. He married Danielle Grimes on May 31,

2008 in Ridgecrest, California. He enlisted in the United States Army on June 10, 2008 and served until his honorable discharge on November 22, 2011. He was a Veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Duane is survived by his wife, Danielle; son, Bryson; daughter, Aubrey; parents, Neal and Minda Johnson; sister, Maria (Ben) Peterson; and brother, David Johnson.