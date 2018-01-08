Dwane Edward Krieger, 89

Dwane Edward Krieger, age 89, died at his residence in Holland, Michigan on January 3, 2018. Bridgman Funeral Home (formerly Jolliffe) in Bridgeport is in charge of arrangements. Visitation for Dwane with his family will be Thursday, January 11, 2018 between 4 and 5:30 pm at Bridgman Funeral Home. Interment at the Oregon Trail Cemetery in Bridgeport, NE will be Friday, January 12, 2018 at 9 am with his memorial service following at the Mitchell United Methodist church, Mitchell NE at 11 am on Friday, January 12, 2018 with Pastor Joe Schumacher officiating. The family respectfully requests that donations in Dwane’s honor be made to the Mitchell Foundation for Academic Excellence P.O. Box 174, Mitchell NE 69357 instead of flowers. Bridgman Funeral Home (formerly Jolliffe Funeral Home) in Bridgeport, NE is in charge of arrangements.

Born December 11, 1928 at Nicholas-Senn Hospital in Omaha to Edward J Krieger and Elinor G (Smith) Krieger. Dwane went to school in Bridgeport, NE graduating in 1946. While in Jr and Sr high, Dwane worked on the Smith family’s dairy farm near Northport, NE and under the watchful eye of his grandparents Claude and Anna Smith.

Dwane went to college at Chadron State College graduating with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education. He entered the US Navy in January 1951 and was honorably discharged in December 1954. His first teaching role was for Math and Science at Hardy (NE) High School from September 1955 to May 1958. He also coached the Basketball team for the High School. In Hardy, Dwane met Marilyn B Calder and they were married at Hardy Union Church in August 11, 1957. In August 1958 Dwane took a teaching position with Mitchell Public Schools where he taught Science and Math at Mitchell High School from August 1958 to May 1987. He completed his Masters Degree at Chadron State College in 1968 while teaching. Summers after that were spent either fishing at the lake or with family pulling a travel trailer to various parts of the United States including Florida and Washington DC.

In retirement, Dwane and Marilyn moved to the Cedar Vue area of Lake McConaughy near Lewellen, NE. Marilyn passed away in 1997, yet he continued to live at the “Lake Trailer” until 2014. The last 4 years he split time between his son’s family home in Kansas City, home of the KC Royals whose World Championship Dwane experienced. However, the Royals were his adopted favorite team (he really liked the Cleveland Indians best thanks to Bob Feller). Dwane spent part of his summers with his daughter’s family home in Holland Michigan. The last 7 months he had a senior apartment in Holland Michigan at the American House.

At age 16, Dwane worked the summer for Cook’s Grocery in Bridgeport and at 17 worked the summer with Bridgeport Equipment Company. In 1950, he worked for Brandt Transfer and while teaching in Hardy spent his summer doing hail adjusting for farm insurance throughout parts of Nebraska and Kansas.

Dwane was a member of the Mitchell United Methodist Church were he served on the Board of Trustees for several years and had attended the Lewellen United Methodist Church while living at the Lake. He was the sponsor of the National Honors Society at Mitchell High School and was a member of the Mitchell Educators Association, the Nebraska State Education Association and the National Education Association.

Dwane is survived by his brother, Russell and his spouse Connie Krieger of Omaha, NE; son, Kurt Krieger and his spouse, Larry Bailey of Pompano Beach, FL; daughter Jill (Krieger) Zuker and her spouse Richard of Holland, MI; two grandchildren, Kevin Zuker of Brooklyn, NY and Natalie Zuker of Kalamazoo, MI; and 9 nieces and nephews.