Earl Clifford Conley, 67, Alliance

Earl “Grumpy Man” Clifford Conley, 67, passed into Christ’s Heavenly Kingdom on April 4, 2019, surrounded by his family, at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne, WY.

He was born on January 30, 1952 to Clifford and Phyllis Conley in New Castle, WY where he spent most of his childhood. His family later moved to Chadron, NE where he graduated high school and met his soul mate Doris Hensel.

Earl and Doris were married on April 21, 1972. Together they had two beautiful daughters, Delana, who married Don Hamilton, and Christine, who married Steven Price.

In October 1975 Earl was in a car accident that left him disabled and with brain stem damage. This did not stop Earl from taking care of his family. He always worked hard to overcome the challenges of his disability and always had a great sense of humor about it. He loved his family and was the best husband, father and grandfather he could be.

Earl and Doris lived in Alliance, NE from 1975 to 2004 when they moved to Cheyenne, WY to be closer to their grandson. Earl worked at the Del Range Wendy’s as a host for nine years and was known around town as the Wendy’s Grandpa.

Earl is survived by this mother Phyllis Conley, his brother, Jim (Twila) Conley, his sister, Bonnie (Byford) Avery, his daughter Christine (Steven) Price, his son-in-law, Don Hamilton, and his grandchildren Jared Price, Rachel Price, and Landon Hamilton. He is preceded in death by his father, Clifford Conley, his wife, Doris Conley, his daughter, Delana Hamilton, and his niece, Jennifer Avery. He will be greatly missed by all of us until we meet again.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 9 at 10:00 a.m. at the Alliance Berean Church with Pastor Glenn Nelson officiating. Burial will be in the Alliance Cemetery.