Edna Claire Thomas, 85, Morrill

February 6, 2017
March 13, 1931 - January 25, 2017

Edna Claire Thomas, 85, of Morrill, NE passed away at the Mitchell Care Center January 25, 2017. Edna Claire was born in Blair, NE on March 13, 1931 and was the daughter of Palmer Clark and Isabel Margaret (Ross) Allen.

At 16, she moved with her family to Morrill, NE where her father owned and ran the local Delmar Movie Theater. She moved with her then husband, Warren Thomas, to Evergreen, CO for 27 years. In 1983, she moved to Harrisonburg, VA where she was employed at Wilson Jewelers. In 1992, she moved back to Morrill, NE to care for her mother and she stayed for the remainder of her life.

Edna Claire was an avid and respected bird watcher in Colorado and Nebraska and took courses in Ornithology from Cornell. She was strong in her faith and led study groups with BSF and the Christian Women’s Club. She also loved playing bridge, taking care of her pets, and the daily crossword puzzles.

She is survived by sons Carl Thomas of Morrill, NE, and John (Debbie) Thomas of Mitchell, NE; daughter Margaret (John Doyle) Shady of Elkton, VA; six grandchildren Courtney Schuler, Chelsea Thomas, Andrew Thomas, Lauren Thomas, Robyn Pickering and Megan Ferraro; and one great-granddaughter Eloise Pickering. Edna Claire is also survived by the father of her children, Warren Thomas. Her Parents, and Brother Ross Allen preceded her in death.

A celebration of life service will be held 9:30 AM, Saturday May 20th 2017 at Jones Mortuary in Mitchell, NE. A graveside memorial time will take place at Forrest Lawn Cemetery in Morrill after the service. Burial will be private and there will be no visitation. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Edna’s honor may be made in care of the family. Online condolences may be left at www.jones-mortuary.com.

