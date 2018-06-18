Edward Cargile, 90, Mitchell

Edward Cargile, 90, of Mitchell, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at Heritage Estates in Gering, Nebraska. Cremation has taken place and there will be no service. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is in charge of arrangements.

He was born November 15, 1927, in Washburn, Missouri to Early and Wilma (Solely) Cargile. He was a trucker for most of his adult life, but did many other things as well. The love of his life was his wife Fern Cargile. They always did things together and loved camping, fishing, metal detecting, and especially their yearly trips to Vegas.

He is survived by two brothers, Don and Lonnie; two sisters, Mary Jane and Wanda; his three children, Kathy Cargile, Ed Cargile (Sherri), and Linda (Mark) West; close family friend, Daria Fischer; eight grandchildren, Jason, Shannon, Ryan, Sylvia, Justin, Amber, Sean, Emma; and 15 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ed was preceded in death by his wife Fern of 51 years, his parents; four brothers, Homer, Frank, Ronald and Lewis; and two sisters Lily and Rosie.