Edward “Chuck” Charles Colling, 65, Scottsbluff

Edward “Chuck” Charles Colling, 65, of Scottsbluff, passed away on Wednesday, July 11, 2018 surrounded by his family. The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date. Memorials can be sent to Pennies for Power (PO Box 499, Columbus, NE 68602-0499). Condolences can be left for the family at www.dugankramer.com.

He was born on January 21, 1953, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Scottsbluff to Edward Sr. and Genevieve (McClung) Colling. He received his early education at St. Agnes Elementary School and graduated from Scottsbluff Senior High School in 1971. He attended WNCC and graduated with an Associate’s Degree with plans to teach elementary students. He was a hardworking man, and spent his life doing construction. He did a variety of jobs but enjoyed electrical work the best.

Although he enjoyed his solitude, he also loved to visit and argue sports and current events. He loved to read and always tried to learn and share new things. He spent the majority of time outdoors, whether it was in his own yard gardening, or out on a camping trip, fishing, hunting, cooking, and watching rainstorms.

He is survived by his children Hilary (Kenny and their daughter Ava) Heller of AZ, Aaron (Sekai and their children Nicole, Natalie, and Nicolas) Colling of Okinawa, Japan, Jordan Colling of Scottsbluff; sisters Mary (Tom) Darezzo of NC, Susan (Jack) Leonard of PA; brother Thomas Colling of Scottsbluff; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents Edward Sr. and Genevieve Colling; siblings Liane, Larry, Carol, Mike Dunn, and Gynevieve Dunn.

Chuck had a big heart and helping those less fortunate was important to him. One of his favorite programs was NPPD’s Pennies for Power. We could always count on Chuck to provide excitement and entertainment at family events. Chuck was a great dad, grandad, uncle, brother and friend. His impact on our lives will be greatly missed.