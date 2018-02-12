Edward Earl Bailey, Jr., 70, Gering

Edward Earl Bailey, Jr., 70 of Gering, Nebraska passed away Thursday, February 8, 2018 at Regional West Medical Center.

His funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at Calvary Memorial Church in Gering with Pastor Gary Hashley officiating. Burial will follow at West Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 1-7 pm at Gering Memorial Chapel. Memorials may be given to Ducks Unlimited, Calvary Memorial Church or donor’s choice. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.geringchapel.com.

Earl was born on February 21, 1947 to Edward Earl Bailey Sr. and Alberta (Bullock) Bailey in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. He graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1966. After graduation he attended Sidney Trade School, graduating in 1968. He worked at Midwest Farm and Swift Company for a number of years. Earl was united in marriage to Beverly Streeks on June 26, 1970 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska and made their home in Banner County. In 1971, Earl worked pumping oil wells for 23 years, during this period he was the Sheriff in Banner County for a few years. In 1994, he was the Branch Manager at Cleary Building, retiring in 2012.

He was a member of the Banner County Volunteer Fire Department.

Earl enjoyed hunting, fishing and was an avid reader. Earl loved spending time with his family, attending his grandchildren’s activities and was a great uncle to his nieces and nephews.

Survivors include his wife 47 years Beverly Bailey; children Darci (Darren) Larsen of Gering and their children Bryana (Robert) Jimenez and Kobe and Brandyn Larsen “Little Man”; Kerry (Crystal) Bailey of Chadron and their children Shea, Tatum and Quinn Bailey; Andrea (Erik) Lopez of Gering and their children Paige and Kamry Lopez; Betty Kline of Columbia, IL and her children Tiffany and Taylor Maglasang; brothers and sister Danny (Terry) Bailey of Scottsbluff, Wayne (Carol) Bailey of Alliance and Karen Deering of Las Vegas, NV; mother-in-law Glenna Streeks of Gering; brothers-in-laws and sisters-in-law Sherry Soule, Ray and Lanette Richards and Darrel (Karla) Streeks and numerous special nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, nephew Bryan Bailey and father-in-law Bill Streeks.