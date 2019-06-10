Edward Joseph Martinez, 66, formerly of Lyman, passed away on December 25, 2018 at Chandler Regional Medical Center in Chandler, Arizona. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Scottsbluff with Fr. Neal Nollette as Celebrant. Inurnment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Morrill. Military funeral honors will be provided by the United States Marine Corps. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Edward was born June 15, 1952 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Scottsbluff. He was the youngest of nine children of Aucencio “Chuck” and Rose (Correa) Martinez of Lyman. He attended Lyman Public Schools, St. Agnes Catholic School and graduated in 1970 from LaGrange High School in LaGrange, Wyoming.

He joined the U.S. Marine Corps on November 30, 1970 and received an Honorable Discharge on August 18, 1973.

Edward is survived by his seventeen year-old son, Shayne, who will be a high school senior in the fall. Other survivors include his siblings, Connie Zamora of Phoenix, AZ, Frank (Kay) Martinez of Albuquerque, NM, Michael (Vera) Martinez of Fresno, CA, Danny (Sophia) Martinez of Scottsbluff, Helen (Del) Martinez of Brighton, CO, Carol (Roy) Bradley of Lincoln, Eleanor Urdiales of Ft. Morgan, CO and Margaret (Jim) Lucero of St. Louis, MO; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Aucencio and Rose Martinez.