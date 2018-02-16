Edward Lawrence Buettner, 83, Hay Springs

Edward Lawrence Buettner died at the Pioneer Manor Nursing home in Hay Springs on February 13, 2018 at the age of 83. There are no services scheduled and cremation has taken place in accordance with his wishes. Memorials may be sent to the Hay Springs Volunteer Fire Department at 102 S. 1st Street, Hay Springs, NE 69347. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Ed was born September 30, 1934 to William “Bill” and Lottie (Klinsky) Buettner. He married Marvel Hervert on June 23, 1957 and to this union three children were born: Eddie, Toni and Lonnie.

Ed started working as a teenager with his dad, doing dirt construction in the Boone County area. He moved to Hay Springs later to begin his own business, Buettner Construction. He loved working construction but his main love was for the Lord. He studied his Bible, loved to discuss scriptures, prayed and rarely missed an opportunity to share with anyone he met, usually asking if they knew where they were going when they died. He had a great sense of humor. He was artistic, witty, smart, hardworking and a man of integrity.

Survivors include his wife, Marvel of Hay Springs; children, Eddie (Laura) of Hay Springs, Toni of Minatare and Lonnie (Teresa) of Mesa, AZ; his sister, Betty (Bud) Coleman of Indianapolis IN; thirteen grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents.