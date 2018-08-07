Edward W. “Ed” Donnelly, 85, Bridgeport

Edward W. “Ed” Donnelly, 85, of Bridgeport, passed away Sunday, August 5, 2018 at Skyview At Bridgeport. His memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, August 10, 2018 at the Church of Christ in Bridgeport with Pastor Jonathan Seng officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the F.E. Warren Air Force Base Honor Guard. Memorials may be given to the church. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgeportmemorialchapel.com

Ed was born October 17, 1932 at Bayard, Nebraska. His parents died when Ed was very young and he lived with the Marvin Sides family in Bridgeport. He played football and graduated from Bridgeport High School. Ed served his country in the United States Air Force until his honorable discharge. He farmed in the Angora area most of his life. He was a hired contractor on a mail route in the Angora area for a number of years.

Ed was united in marriage to Vivian Douglass on June 1, 1992 at Torrington, Wyoming. The couple made their home on the farm at Angora before moving into Bridgeport in 2005. Ed continued to make his home in Bridgeport after Vivian’s death in 2014 and moved to Skyview at Bridgeport in 2017.

Ed was a member of the Church of Christ in Bridgeport and the Angora Hilltoppers. He enjoyed watching western movies, old TV westerns, and football.

Ed is survived by his brother Dale Donnelly of Texas; grandchildren: Ian, Brandon, Dustin, Tyler, Mark, Nicole, Nathan, Matthew, Lindsay, Kaliah, Hannah, Jordyn, Jacob, Cody, and Ryan; several great-grandchildren; step-children: Jim and Brenda, Rob, Kristy, and Tim and Jodi; brother-in-law Dave Rose; sisters-in-law Mary (Claude) Ryan and Evelyn Rose; and a host of friends and neighbors.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents, wife Vivian, brother Wilfred Donnelly, and step-sons Ron and Bill.