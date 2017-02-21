Edward Weimer, 81, Scottsbluff

Edward Weimer, 81, of Scottsbluff, died Sunday, Feb 19, 2017 at the Western Nebraska Veteran’s Home in Scottsbluff. His funeral service will be held at 2pm on Friday, Feb 24, 2017 at Jolliffe Funeral Home in Scottsbluff with Pastor Ed Hunzeker officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff with Military Honors rendered by the Nebraska Army National Guard. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Ed’s honor be made in care of the Western Nebraska Vet’s Home. Online condolences may be left at www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Ed was born Feb 16, 1936 in Rexburg, ID to Henry and Mary (Romick) Weimer. After graduating, he joined the Army in 1955 where he served proudly for 20 years. During his service, he served one term in Vietnam. During the end of his military career, he also served as an Army recruiter. He was very proud of his country, his service and bought a new flag to fly proudly on his flagpole in his yard every year. He was a lifetime member of the VFW and the American Legion.

Ed is survived by his son Kelly Weimer; daughter Veronica Weimer; sisters Sally Green and Shirley Woodard; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

His parents, 2 sons, and numerous other family members preceded him in death.