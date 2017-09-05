Eileen Hardin, 85, Gering

Eileen Hardin, 85, of Gering, died Thursday, August 31, 2017 at Heritage Estates in Gering. Her funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at Calvary Memorial Church in Gering Pastor Gary Hashley officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Visitation will be held from 4-7 PM on Tuesday at Gering Memorial Chapel. Memorials may be given to the Friends of the Gering Library or Calvary Memorial Church. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.geringchapel.com

Eileen was born October 22, 1931 in Scotts Bluff County, Nebraska to Stephen and Amelia (Kosakowski) Easton. She was raised in the Lyman area, graduating as Valedictorian with the Class of 1949 from Lyman High School. She taught rural school at Owl Creek for a year.

On February 8, 1950 Eileen was united in marriage to Donald Max Hardin at St. James Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff. The couple farmed in the Mitchell Valley area until Don’s sudden death in 1971. Eileen returned to college, receiving her diploma as a Registered Nurse from West Nebraska General Hospital in Scottsbluff. She worked as an RN at the hospital for several years, Heritage Healthcare Center as the Activity Coordinator, and finally as a health care facility surveyor for the State of Nebraska Department of Health. Upon her retirement, she worked part-time as the Immunization Coordinator at CAPWN in Gering.

She was a member of Calvary Memorial Church, was a voracious reader, and enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Throughout her life and even over the last few days, Eileen was a great encourager to others: she will be greatly missed!

Eileen is survived by her children Laurel Stone of Harrington, Delaware, Wes (Juli) Hardin of Mitchell, Rhonda Zamora of Susanville, CA, and Brian Hardin (fiancé Lili Pickett) of Centennial, CO; grandchildren Jonathan Stone, Dawn Stone, Eric Hardin, Kory (Frances) Hardin, Melissa (Jared) Reich, Brad (Andrea) Hardin, Forrest Hardin, Anna Arora, Allegra Hardin, and Jackson Hardin; great-grandchildren Dalle, Jaela, Telsen, Peyton, Kyndal, Addison, Jace, Charlotte, Alexandra, Kartar, and Saban; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Eileen was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three brothers, and six sisters.