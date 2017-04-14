Elaine D. Kuxhausen, 71, Bayard

Elaine D. Kuxhausen, 71, of Bayard, died Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at Chimney Rock Villa in Bayard. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 15, 2017 at Faith United Church of Christ in Bayard with Pastor Tom Smith officiating. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place in accordance with her wishes. Memorial contributions in memory of Elaine may be made to Regional West Medical Center Hospice. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Elaine was born in Villard, Minnesota, to Pius and Rose Ganje on January 12, 1946. She went to school in Eagle Butte, South Dakota, and married Norman Kuxhausen on March 17, 1969 in Alliance. Elaine worked on the family farm for 41 years in Bayard. She was active in the Bayard community with Brownies, Girl Scouts, PEO, book club, the Bayard Depot Museum board, and the Faith United Church of Christ. Elaine was an avid reader, seamstress and bridge player who also loved gardening as well as spending time with family and friends. Another passion was travel, which included trips to Australia, California, Nevada, Utah and Florida along with regional travel to Colorado, South Dakota and eastern Nebraska.

Elaine will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Norman Kuxhausen; children, Kristy Kuxhausen and Amy Donato (Giac); sisters, Sarah Jane and Marsha; brothers, David and Jack; and grandson, Gianluca Donato. She is also survived by her loving in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jim and Earnest; and an infant granddaughter.

Elaine’s family would like to thank the Chimney Rock Villa and Regional West Medical Center Hospice staff for their kind and respectful care.