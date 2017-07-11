Elaine H. Celesky, 79, Scottsbluff

Elaine H. Celesky, 79, of Scottsbluff, died Friday, July 7, 2017 at Medical Center of The Rockies in Loveland, CO. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, July 14, 2017 at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel with Jim Holscher. Inurnment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Memorials may be given in care of Mary Hutchinson PO Box 61 Bridgeport, NE 69336. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Elaine was born September 11, 1937 at Sidney, Nebraska to Elmer L. and Clara I. (Fischer) Mueller. The family moved to Colorado and then back to Nebraska, settling in the Bridgeport area. Elaine received her education in Sidney, Colorado, and Bridgeport. On August 19, 1974, Elaine was united in marriage to Jack Celesky in Cheyenne, WY. The couple made their home in the Scottsbluff area all their married lives.

Elaine worked various jobs throughout her life but her proudest accomplishment was raising her children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening, collecting angels, camping at the lake, and outdoor sports activities. Elaine was a member and past president of Eagles Auxiliary No. 2998.

Elaine is survived by her husband Jack of Scottsbluff; children Danny Grubbs of South Dakota, Corinna (Ricky) Gutierrez of Scottsbluff and Mary (Russ) Hutchinson of Bridgeport, and Dale A. (Tina) Grubbs of Mitchell; son-in-law James “Butch” Frakes of Gering; 15 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild soon to be born; brother Harvey Mueller of Gering; sisters Shirley (Kenneth) Axford of New Raymer, CO and Betty Green of Scottsbluff; brother-in-law John “Ed” (Doris) Celesky of Gering; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Bonnie Jean Frakes, and three grandsons.