Eldora Elizabeth Chipperfield, 85, Alliance

Eldora Elizabeth Chipperfield, 85, passed away Sunday, July 2, 2017 at Box Butte General Hospital.

She was born August 25, 1931 in Alliance, Nebraska, the daughter of Roy and Leota (Squibb) Rader.

She attended schools in Alliance and graduated from Alliance High School in the class of “1949”.

She married Edward “Ed” Chipperfield in Alliance in 1952. Into this union were born five children. She had worked hard for several years at various downtown businesses until 1978 when she retired to be a stay at home grandma to raise her granddaughter Elizabeth. Over the years, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Ed; three sons, Ray (Karen) of Alliance, Breck (Greg) of Leawood, KS, and Dwight of Alliance; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Anthony Picket Pin) of Rapid City, Christopher, Jeannie, Andrea and Miranda, Brittany and Kacy White and 20 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Dixie (Dick) Bloom and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two daughters, Luella Jayne Chipperfield and Angela Letcher, two brothers and one sister.

At Eldora’s wish, no services are planned at this time. Her ashes will be laid to rest at the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery in Alliance at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given to your favorite charity.