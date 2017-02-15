Eleanor “Norie” Dean, 81, Scottsbluff

Eleanor “Norie” Dean, 81 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away Saturday, February 11, 2017 at her home surrounded by her family.

Her funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 2pm at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff with Rev. Jeffrey Grams officiating. A private family interment will be at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1-7 p.m. at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Memorials may be given to the church. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Eleanor was born on May 4, 1935 to Conrad Hoff, Jr and Mollie (Wise) Hoff in Bayard, Nebraska. She attended school at Hiway School and Carter Canyon, graduating from Gering High School in 1954. She married Robert L Schwartzkopf on May 30, 1954 and to this union three daughters were born, Kathleen, Renee´ and Lori. She worked at Lockwoods, WNX. Great Western, Packerland and Heritage Bank. She divorced in 1984. She moved to Michigan in 1986. She married Donald Dean on February 12, 1990, later divorcing June 1996. She returned to Nebraska in 1996.

She was a foster grandmother at Lincoln Heights for 5 years. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting and loved making things for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She treasured her family and will be deeply missed.

Eleanor is survived by her daughters Kathleen (Max) Koester of Mesa, AZ, Renee´ Pueppka of Scottsbluff, and Lori Javorka of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren Jessica (Justin) Clark of Scottsbluff, Zachary (Jessica) Clause of Sigonella, Sicily, Brian (Heather) Koester, Sean Koester and Eric Koester all of Mesa, AZ; great grandchildren Alex Clark, Dylan Wetherington, Ethan Clark, Nicolas Clark, Justin Koester, Kyle Koester, Evan Koester, Dailyn Clause, Isaac Clause, Charlotte Clause and expecting another great granddaughter in June; expecting her first great great grandchild in July; siblings Wilma Lunniss, Dorothy Stuckert, Shirley Botzski and Alvina Detweiler and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Albert Hoff, Conrad Hoff III and infant twin brothers.